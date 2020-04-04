DAD Market Cap Hits $11.03 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, DAD has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One DAD token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002653 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $11.03 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.67 or 0.04627119 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037169 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,532,064 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.