DAEX Market Capitalization Hits $1.07 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $685,122.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax and LBank. In the last week, DAEX has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.56 or 0.04547574 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00068169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037336 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009800 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

