Dai 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.39 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. Dai has a market cap of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Gatecoin, YoBit and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.19 or 0.02625869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00204616 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047751 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dai

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Radar Relay, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Ethfinex, YoBit, AirSwap and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.