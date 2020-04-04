DAOstack 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $177.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One DAOstack token can now be bought for about $0.0496 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $177.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.02625252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00203580 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

