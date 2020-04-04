DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bitmart, txbit.io, Bitbox and SWFT. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $51,886.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.22 or 0.04549279 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037129 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014578 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009667 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003376 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, SWFT, Bitmart, txbit.io and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

