DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on DASAN Zhone Solutions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

DASAN Zhone Solutions stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.85. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. Research analysts anticipate that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.