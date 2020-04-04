Dash (DASH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $548.34 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Dash has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $644.85 million and $548.34 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $68.44 or 0.01008409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Cryptomate, Indodax and Bisq.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045838 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001901 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,421,920 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

