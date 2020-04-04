DATA (DTA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $53,775.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, DATA has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, UEX and DDEX. DATA has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $53,775.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.02617567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00204226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DDEX, Bibox, UEX, IDEX, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

