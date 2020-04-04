DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading Up 41% This Week

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. Over the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.34 or 0.04724597 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037257 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003406 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DTX is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

