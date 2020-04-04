Databroker (DTX) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Databroker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Databroker has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $6,087.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.85 or 0.04555212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00067854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037155 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009963 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

