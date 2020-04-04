Databroker Price Reaches $0.0127 on Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $980,312.45 and $5,109.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.04823498 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00068881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037085 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009650 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

