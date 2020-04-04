Datacoin (DTC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datacoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $18,844.85 and $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004094 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001167 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000509 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047175 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

