Datawallet Hits Market Capitalization of $199,433.01 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a market cap of $199,433.01 and $16,695.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Exmo and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.02627013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00205738 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, BitForex, IDEX, Bibox and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

