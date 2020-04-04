Datum (DAT) Hits Market Cap of $624,411.45

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Datum has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $624,411.45 and $14,437.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, COSS and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.00 or 0.02613616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00202961 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Datum

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datum is datum.org.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Huobi, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.