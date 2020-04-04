Datum (DAT) Price Up 9.2% This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, COSS and Kucoin. Datum has a total market capitalization of $600,288.78 and $15,235.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datum has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.02619844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00202532 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, COSS, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

