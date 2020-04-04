DATx Market Capitalization Tops $239,595.86 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One DATx token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, HitBTC, Rfinex and FCoin. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $239,595.86 and approximately $574,244.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.02625956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00202935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DATx

DATx’s launch date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Rfinex, IDEX, HADAX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

