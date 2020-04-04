DDKoin Price Tops $1.94 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $23,185.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00028348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.68 or 0.02608136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202621 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd.

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.