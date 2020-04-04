DecentBet Hits 24-Hour Volume of $40.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $214,532.73 and approximately $40.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.02620845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00204373 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

