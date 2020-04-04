Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and DDEX. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $96,992.64 and $9,200.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning launched on March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

