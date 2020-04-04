DeepBrain Chain (DBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $65,775.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $65,775.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, Switcheo Network and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.02625341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00203160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

