DeepOnion Market Cap Hits $1.25 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $2,308.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0777 or 0.00001154 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and BiteBTC. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004135 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000541 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00049835 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Crex24, Kucoin, BiteBTC, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, RightBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

