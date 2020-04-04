DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.20 million and $2,949.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0742 or 0.00001094 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004110 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000524 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047023 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Kucoin, RightBTC, CoinExchange, Coindeal, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.