DEEX (DEEX) Hits Market Cap of $344,366.81

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $344,366.81 and approximately $1,406.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005318 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000096 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

