Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182,237 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Delek US worth $28,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $2,831,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $1,510,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 298,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

DK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Delek US from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 451,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

