Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Sunday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 361,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,385,475.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,259.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 46,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,321,964.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,073.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,617 shares of company stock worth $15,764,646. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. Dell has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

