Delphy 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $196.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Delphy has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Delphy token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. Delphy has a market capitalization of $505,641.12 and approximately $196.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.02616796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00203501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy launched on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

