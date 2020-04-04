Delphy (DPY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $152.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Delphy has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $506,562.61 and $152.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.02619844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00202532 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy launched on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

