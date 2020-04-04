DeltaChain (DELTA) Trading 42.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $2,702.86 and $11.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00071701 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00343576 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000896 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047637 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009036 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012656 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

