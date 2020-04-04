Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Deluxe’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $70.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Deluxe an industry rank of 245 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLX shares. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Deluxe by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLX opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.65. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deluxe will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

