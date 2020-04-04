Denarius (D) Price Tops $0.0677 on Exchanges

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Denarius has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Denarius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00001003 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and TradeOgre. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $494,055.94 and approximately $143.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,298,523 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

