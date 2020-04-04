Denarius Price Tops $0.0677 on Major Exchanges (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. During the last week, Denarius has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $494,160.26 and approximately $48.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,298,639 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

