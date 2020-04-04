Dent Trading 10.8% Higher This Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Lykke Exchange, CoinBene and IDEX. During the last week, Dent has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Dent has a market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $225,030.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.92 or 0.02626536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00203237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,463,941,183 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, WazirX, Radar Relay, CoinBene, Liquid, HitBTC, Coinrail, Allbit, Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx, Bitbns, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Binance, BitForex, FCoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

