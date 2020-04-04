Dero Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Dero has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $426,422.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,602,887 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

