Desire 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,419.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Desire has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Desire has a total market capitalization of $9,772.81 and approximately $4,419.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

