Desire (DSR) Trading Up 19.3% This Week

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Desire coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. Desire has a market cap of $11,060.37 and $5,813.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,736.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.02107064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.46 or 0.03495317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00597494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015345 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00804192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00076115 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025239 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00483741 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014877 BTC.

About Desire

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.