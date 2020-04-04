Dether (DTH) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Dether token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Dether has a total market cap of $74,750.70 and $4.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.90 or 0.04501205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00068969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037233 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009661 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

About Dether

Dether is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dether is dether.io. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

