DeviantCoin (DEV) Price Hits $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, DeviantCoin has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar. DeviantCoin has a total market cap of $274,036.67 and approximately $4,988.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeviantCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 26,200,318 coins and its circulating supply is 26,200,218 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io.

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

