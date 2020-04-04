DEX Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $319,084.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEX has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.19 or 0.02625869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00204616 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047751 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

