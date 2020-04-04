Diamond (DMD) Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003063 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. Diamond has a market capitalization of $718,815.90 and approximately $313.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Diamond has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002357 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,451,841 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

