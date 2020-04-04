Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) and Orbit International (NYSE:ORBT) Financial Review

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) and Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Orbit International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $4.39 million $0.05 158.00 Orbit International $25.98 million 0.54 $460,000.00 N/A N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orbit International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Orbit International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Orbit International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orbit International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.90%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than Orbit International.

Risk & Volatility

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbit International has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Orbit International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 87.82% 0.62% Orbit International 1.78% 2.68% 2.19%

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats Orbit International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment also designs and manufactures below-deck control products for naval combat systems and gun weapon systems; and provides systems integration, production engineering, integrated logistics support, and documentation control for leading defense industry prime contractors and U.S. Department of Defense procurement agencies, as well as foreign naval programs. This segment's principal products include remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, command display units, and gun weapons system products. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as the electronic products for measurement and display. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

