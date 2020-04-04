Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294,048 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 473.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

DBD opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $237.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.15. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.35. Also, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 82,835 shares of company stock valued at $508,810. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

