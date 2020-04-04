Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Down 24% Over Last Week

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. Over the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.19 or 0.04581885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037099 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009708 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

