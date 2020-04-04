Digital Gold Price Hits $53.71 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for about $53.71 or 0.00792206 BTC on exchanges. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $620,243.68 and approximately $7.45 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.02627645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00203255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 17,192 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,547 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

