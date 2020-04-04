DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH makes up about 1.1% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $2,814,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.86.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $136.49 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $143.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.17.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.17, for a total value of $420,850.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,960 shares of company stock worth $9,746,046. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

