DigitalBits Hits Market Capitalization of $5.83 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 133.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $723,684.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.01009874 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051506 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000777 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,373,575 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

