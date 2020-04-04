DigitalNote (XDN) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $627.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00800994 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

