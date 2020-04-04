Digitex Futures Hits Market Cap of $38.74 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $38.74 million and $1.21 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 74.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.62 or 0.02612482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00202000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

