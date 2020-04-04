Digiwage Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 58.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a total market cap of $12,755.89 and approximately $164.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 56.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00340164 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00415793 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017837 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002347 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

