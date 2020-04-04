Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,654.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and $7,654.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for approximately $54.29 or 0.00791921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.21 or 0.02599784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00202110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 121,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,629 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.