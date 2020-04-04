DIMCOIN Trading Down 31.9% Over Last Week (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Coinbe and Exrates. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $251,767.66 and $34.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIMCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.02607821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIMCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.